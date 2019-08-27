Top tech guns like Apple and Samsung have been sued in the US on allegations of emitting harmful radiofrequency waves through their smartphones.

The US District Court for the Northern District of California has alleged that the radiation emitted from Apple and Samsung smartphones exceeded the allowed limits set by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Apple insider clarified that the allegations pointed to specific devices like Apple iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

A further investigation on the case by the Chicago Tribune concluded that the radiation produced by iPhone 7 was twice the radiation claimed by Apple on its reports to the FCC.

To this, Apple claimed that the results exposed by the Chicago Tribunal were inaccurate as the test procedures were not conducive and were not in accordance with the procedures necessary to assess the iPhone models.

The court filing stated that the radiations affect living organisms at levels below most international guidelines. The effects of these radiations have drastic repercussions like the elevated risk of cancer, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits and most importantly neurological disorders.

SAR (Specific Absorption Rate), the measure of RF absorbed by the body from the source of emission, has been under scrutiny due to the confusion about its meaning and the maximum reported values for cell phones, the report said. The Communication Commission has barred all the radio frequency beyond 1.6 watts per kilogram, averaged over one gram of tissue.

Additional allegations on Apple stated that the company has misrepresented the radio frequency information and the SAR values by a closure in furnishing the information after the release of the iPhone 7.

However, Apple and Samsung both denied all the allegations by stating that the companies have all their devices covered and certified by the FCC in all the countries where their devices are sold. "We are in compliance and meet all applicable exposure guidelines and limits," Apple told the Chicago Tribune.