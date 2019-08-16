Apple annually launches a refresh to its iPhone lineup and it traditionally takes place in September. The 2019 iPhones, probably dubbed as iPhone 11 (iPhone XI), won't be any different and if the latest hot tip is to be believed then the big launch event will happen on September 10, 2019.

The information comes from an internal iOS 13 system images, which was released to developers on Thursday. This is the seventh iOS 13 beta version rolled out to developers and the clue buried inside the code has more significance than a tip from an internal source or a rumour.

iHelp BR, an online Portugal publication, was the first to obtain these images, which also bear witness to another exciting piece of information for all the existing iPhone and iPad owners. According to the report, iOS 13 roll-out date was also hidden in the iOS 13 beta source codes, which suggest it will be rolled out on September 23, 2019.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

The 2019 iPhone lineup has already spiced things up for fans. Rumours strongly suggest there will be three iPhones, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will succeed the affordable iPhone XR, whereas the iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11 Pro will carry the flagship mantle replacing iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Rumours are rife with details about the iPhone 11 lineup, which outline the potential features and specifications of the latest iPhones. As per the rumours, all three iPhones will have different display sizes. The smallest of the trio, iPhone 11 Pro, will sport a 5.8-inch display whereas the biggest iPhone will be the 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen. The iPhone 11 will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display as opposed to the OLED panels in the "Pro" models.

Another key detail about the new iPhones making the rounds of the internet is that the iPhone 11 will sport a dual rear camera setup. The premium iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have triple camera sensors inside a square camera bump on the back.

The 2019 iPhones will naturally boast several other upgrades, such as a new A13 chip under the hood and iOS 13 will run the show.

At the upcoming event, Apple is also expected to launch a new Apple Watch. We'll know more about this in the days to come.