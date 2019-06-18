Apple is trying to regain dominance in the premium smartphone market after competition from rivals has displaced the iPhone maker with sales hardly matched by the Cupertino tech titan. Based on the rumors, 2019 iPhone lineup is going to be quite interesting, but the rumor mill doesn't stop there. We are already being treated with titbits about the 2020 iPhone lineup and it's gravely satisfying to watch what Apple has in store for us all come next year.

Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo submitted his latest report on the 2020 iPhone lineup, which talks in length about the biggest changes we can expect to see in next year's iPhones. It is widely believed Apple will continue the tradition of launching three iPhones next year, like this year and last year and the year before that. But there are some things that will truly set 2020 iPhone lineup apart from all the iPhones launched till date along with the ones coming later this fall.

According to Kuo's predictions, Apple will switch to OLED panels on all of its 2020 iPhones and bring in some changes to the screen sizes, 9to5Mac reported. The new iPhones will feature 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED displays. By the looks of it, the 6.7-inch iPhone will be the biggest of the lot, bigger than the current 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. The 5.4-inch iPhone will be more compact than the current 5.8-inch iPhone XS.

Finally, the biggest change comes to the 6.1-inch iPhone, which will succeed the 2019 iPhone XR, by switching from LCD to an OLED panel. While the screen size remains the same, Apple will tone down a few specs to make this particular model affordable than the others in the 2020 lineup.

The biggest differentiator is going to be the inclusion 5G modems in the high-end 5.4-inch and 6.5-inch iPhone models. Kuo says the top-end 2020 iPhones will get 5G speeds while the 6.1-inch iPhone will settle for 4G LTE support like the current and 2019 iPhones.

Apple is in the process of developing its own 5G modems until then it will rely on Qualcomm. The 2020 iPhones' 5G support will include both sub-6GHz and mmWave technology. It all seems too soon to predict Apple's plans as the 2020 iPhones are due until next fall. But all this is too exciting to miss.

As per a recent report, the 2020 iPhones are also expected to get full-screen Touch ID, which will allow users to tap anywhere on the display to unlock the phone. This will be a ground-breaking technology, but 2020 is still a long way down and we might see some iterations of a similar tech be implemented before Apple.

However, this year's fall is going to be an exciting event with the 2019 iPhones demonstrating Apple's A-game. From what we've gathered so far, the premium iPhone 11 and 11 Max will get triple cameras with the addition of an ultrawide sensor. The iPhone XR successor could get a second camera, which will likely be a telephoto.

