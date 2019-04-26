A fresh render of the next generation iPhones glimpses how the upcoming smartphones from Apple could look like. The leak reveals that it could be the first triple camera smartphone from the company. Also, the latest render corroborates previous rumours and showcases the front design of the upcoming flagship.

The renders are released by @OnLeaks in collaboration with an Indian publication and it is developed by the tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer. The 360-degree renders of the 2019 iPhones visualise everything that has been leaked about the new iPhones, allegedly called iPhone 11 series, so far. The biggest changes seem to be on the back of the new iPhones as the displays are practically retained from the predecessors.

Let's take a look at the unofficial renders of 2019 iPhones and what they mean.

iPhone XI could resemble iPhone XS & iPhone X

Commencing with the front panel which is shown in the render, its design is extremely familiar. The next generation iPhone has the same uniform bezel and notch like its predecessor. Though some other rumours and reports suggest that the Cupertino giant would introduce a slightly smaller notch. But from the look of these renders, Apple is going to reuse virtually the same front panel design for the third year in a row.

In terms of display size, iPhone XI may be shipped with a 5.8-inch display like iPhone X and iPhone XS. Then as well, iPhone XI Max could be identical to iPhone XI in every term other than size which is expected to feature 6.5-inch panel.

Camera Module

The camera module in the latest render follows the same design of previously leaked render. The render reveals that the iPhone XI features a huge bump for the square-shaped camera module placed on the top-left corner of its backside. The camera module is packed with 3 camera sensors and the arrangement of the sensors is quite weird and adds a huge bump to make it look a bit ugly. Though the camera detail yet to be known, it is widely speculated that Apple could upgrade its sensor from the predecessor.

If we talk about the front camera, rumours are widely spread that Apple is going to ditching the existing 7-megapixel selfie camera in favour of a more advanced 12-megapixel sensor.

The handset measures 143.9 x 71.4 x 7.8mm and thickness of the device increases to 9-inch at the camera bump. The publication claims that these are a final CAD design of the next-gen iPhone. Other than it you can also see that the handset is equipped with a Lightning port and no 3.5mm audio jack on it.

Apple is expected to announce the successors for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in September this year. So, we are expecting some more leaks yet to come in the upcoming months. Stay tuned for more updates.