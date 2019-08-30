Apple announced the date for unveiling its next iPhones and potentially a slew of other products.

The launch event will take place on September 10 in the Steve Jobs Theatre at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, a Bloomberg report said.

The tag line for the event is "by innovation only". The company said it would livestream the announcement, which begins at 10am local time, on its website.

The centrepiece will be the next iPhones, while the company also typically unveils new Apple Watches alongside the flagship device.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

Apple will announce "Pro" successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, as well as an upgrade to the iPhone XR, the news agency reported earlier this month.

The image for the announcement features a multicoloured Apple logo that may hint at new iPhone options.

Bloomberg recently reported that the successor to the iPhone XR will include a new green version.

Apple typically puts new iPhones on sale within two weeks following their launch and rolls out the accompanying software update a few days after showing off the devices. The new iPhones will be key to Apple's holiday quarter.

Last year, the company missed expectations on waning smartphone demand, especially in China.

China's domestic market continues to be challenged as overall consumer spending on smartphones has fallen. Apple's net profit dropped 13 per cent year-on-year to $10.04 billion in the third quarter to June, as earnings from its flagship product iPhone declined.

Sales Drop

Sales of iPhone dropped 11.8 per cent to $25.9 billion in the third quarter from a year ago. However, strong sales in other parts of the business, such as services and wearables, meant the US technology giant posted quarterly revenue of $53.8 billion, a 1 per cent increase on the same period in 2018.

The iPhone has struggled in recent years as consumers have shown they're not as interested in spending upwards of $1,000 on a new phone, as people continue to hold on to their phones for three or four years instead of upgrading every one or two years.