The wait is almost over. Apple will finally unveil the curtains to launch its 2019 flagships, probably named iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, at a "Special Event" in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, September 10. This year's Apple event, like previous events, will see the launch of new Apple Watch, an all-new iOS 13 and Apple TV+. But the star of the show will certainly be the new iPhones.

For years, Apple has live-streamed its events so the global audience grabs the updates in real-time. This year is no different, but there's some good news for those who are planning to catch the Apple Special Event live. For the first time in the history of Apple, the iPhone 11 launch event will be live-streamed on YouTube - much like most OEMs around the world.

How to watch Apple Special Event 2019?

Apple recommends using its Safari browser for the best streaming experience. Users can live-stream the event from Apple's browser on an iPhone, iPad, or iPods Touch running iOS 10 or later, on a Mac running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, or on Apple TV via AirPlay, which requires second-gen Apple TV or later model with the latest tvOS software.

But if you do not have an Apple machine, that's alright. Apple Special Event 2019 can be watched live on a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. The live-streaming can also be done on Google Chrome or even FireFox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

With compatible devices and browsers, users can head over to Apple's official website for the live-streaming.

But the masses are going to love the fact that Apple will be live-streaming the September 10 event on YouTube for the first time ever. If you wish to skip all the details about checking the browser, its versions and support, simply visit Apple's official YouTube channel and join the live-stream. Viewers can also set the reminder for when the event begins, so they do not miss out on the action.

We've also embedded the YouTube link for the Apple Special Event live-stream right below for your convenience.

When to watch iPhone 11 launch in India?

The question of how is out of the equation, but it is important to know when the event begins. If anything, Apple must be applauded for its punctuality. The iPhone 11 launch will commence at 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday. In India, viewers can tune into their preferred live-streaming sources at 10:30 p.m.

