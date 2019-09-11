The new iPhones are here. Apple took the wraps off its iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at an event on Tuesday. This marks the first time Apple is using the "Pro" moniker for its iPhone lineup and it seemed to be justifying it well.

Apple, during its 90-minute "Special Event", had to talk about Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, the new iPad, and all three iPhones. While Apple touched upon the most important and headline features of all three iPhones, spending the maximum time talking about how the "Pro" iPhones perform better and feature the best camera system yet, a few details about the new iPhones might have been missed.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max put forward the best of Apple's work, with the all-new A13 Bionic chip, triple rear cameras, lasting batteries and exemplary design. But Apple could only talk in-depth about certain features, but there's more to the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

Face ID

Like last year iPhones, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature advanced facial authentication via Face ID. While many had expected UD fingerprint scanner in the new iPhones, Apple settled for Face ID. But it did add some improvements.

Face ID in iPhone 11 series is 30 per cent faster. In addition, the Face ID is designed to work accurately at greater angles and at varying distances. So you get better security and efficient response.

Design

While the new iPhones look a lot like the iPhone XS-series, there are so many little things that make up for the big change in the iPhone 11 Pro. The textured matte glass back and polished surgical-grade stainless steel band define the premium design and the four colours that come in the new iPhones are simply stunning. Apple has used a single sheet of sculpted glass for added durability. The phones are IP68-rated so don't worry about those accidental spills of coffee or even soda.

The iPhone 11 Pro models come in Silver, Space Grey and Gold colours, but the new Midnight Green is the new black and likely a trendsetter.

Audio

Apple didn't mention this, but Audio Sharing is a nifty feature from the iOS 13. Audio Sharing lets iPhone 11 Pro users connect two sets of AirPods or Beats headphones simultaneously. This comes in handy, especially at a time when the 3.5mm headphone jack has become history.

The iPhone 11 Pro also gets Spatial audio, which creates an immersive surround sound experience and Dolby Atmos lets you enjoy sound in 3D. We've always loved the audio in iPhones and this is just a step-up.

Battery life

Apple never shares the battery capacity in its iPhones, rather gives an estimate of how long will they last. In the case of iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, the battery life is extended by 4 and 5 hours compared to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. If that doesn't give you a fair idea, here's a breakdown.

iPhone 11 Pro offers up to 18 hours video playback, 11 hours if streamed and up to 65 hours audio playback. The iPhone 11 Pro Max gets 20 hours video playback, up to 12 hours if streamed and up to 80 hours audio playback.

But that's not even the best part. Apple has included an 18W fast charger in the box, so your iPhone 11 Pro models can get up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 minutes. The handsets also support wireless charging, but that's not new in this year's iPhones.

Other features

Besides the mainstream features, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max get several noteworthy features. For instance, the camera supports audio zoom, playback zoom, stereo recording, 10x digital and 4x optical zoom, new High-Key Mono portrait lighting effect, slow-motion video recording support at 1080p 120fps on the front camera, built-in Pro-grade editor, and more. The iPhone 11 Pro models also get Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch to access app shortcuts.