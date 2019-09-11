iPhone XS And XS Max: 7 Things You Need To Know About Apples Updated Premium Phone Close
The launch of new iPhones also means steep discounts on older iPhones. After the successful launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple has slashed prices of its older iPhones going all the way back till iPhone 7. Customers can save up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of older iPhones in India.

Apple's reduced prices for the older iPhones are updated on Apple India website. From iPhone XS to iPhone 7, all iPhones have witnessed a discount of anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. If the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max seems to be breaking the bank, these discounts on older iPhones are the perfect reason to get on board Apple's bandwagon.

Check out the revised prices of all the older iPhones below:

Model

 

Revised price

 

Discount

 

iPhone XS 64GB

 

Rs 89,900

Rs 10,000

iPhone XS 256GB

 

Rs 1,03,900

Rs 11,000

iPhone XR 64GB

 

Rs 49,900

Rs 10,000

iPhone XR 128GB

 

Rs 54,900

Rs 10,000

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB

 

Rs 49,900

Rs 20,000

iPhone 8 64GB

 

Rs 39,900

Rs 20,000

iPhone 7 Plus 32GB

 

Rs 37,900

Rs 12,000

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

 

Rs 42,900

Rs 17,000

iPhone 7 32GB

 

Rs 29,900

Rs 10,000

iPhone 7 128GB

 

Rs 34,900

Rs 15,000

If you've noticed, the iPhone XS Max and iPhone X are not listed above. Both these phones haven't received any price cuts as of now. It is worth noting that not all storage models have the revised prices, so if you're planning a purchase, check the table above to get the maximum discount.

The new Apple iPhone Xs Max and iPhone X are seen on display at the Apple Store in Manhattan, New York, U.S.,
Older iPhones get discount in Indiareuters

The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 have received the biggest discounts of Rs 20,000 on their original prices. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant and iPhone 7 128GB model have got generous discounts. But with any iPhone model listed above, the customers are going to save at least Rs 10,000. The new prices will likely reflect on all third-party channels, including Amazon and Flipkart. Offline retailers will also start selling the old iPhones at these revised rates.