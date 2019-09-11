The launch of new iPhones also means steep discounts on older iPhones. After the successful launch of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple has slashed prices of its older iPhones going all the way back till iPhone 7. Customers can save up to Rs 20,000 on the purchase of older iPhones in India.

Apple's reduced prices for the older iPhones are updated on Apple India website. From iPhone XS to iPhone 7, all iPhones have witnessed a discount of anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. If the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max seems to be breaking the bank, these discounts on older iPhones are the perfect reason to get on board Apple's bandwagon.

Check out the revised prices of all the older iPhones below:

Model Revised price Discount iPhone XS 64GB Rs 89,900 Rs 10,000 iPhone XS 256GB Rs 1,03,900 Rs 11,000 iPhone XR 64GB Rs 49,900 Rs 10,000 iPhone XR 128GB Rs 54,900 Rs 10,000 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs 49,900 Rs 20,000 iPhone 8 64GB Rs 39,900 Rs 20,000 iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs 37,900 Rs 12,000 iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Rs 42,900 Rs 17,000 iPhone 7 32GB Rs 29,900 Rs 10,000 iPhone 7 128GB Rs 34,900 Rs 15,000

If you've noticed, the iPhone XS Max and iPhone X are not listed above. Both these phones haven't received any price cuts as of now. It is worth noting that not all storage models have the revised prices, so if you're planning a purchase, check the table above to get the maximum discount.

The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 have received the biggest discounts of Rs 20,000 on their original prices. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant and iPhone 7 128GB model have got generous discounts. But with any iPhone model listed above, the customers are going to save at least Rs 10,000. The new prices will likely reflect on all third-party channels, including Amazon and Flipkart. Offline retailers will also start selling the old iPhones at these revised rates.