Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has beaten the first-weekend collection Race 3, Baahubali 2, and Dangal at the Australia box office. It has also become the second highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018 after Padmaavat.

Besides India, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed biographical drama was released in over 1,300 in screens in 65 countries on June 29 and Australia is one of the key international markets. Sanju opened to fantastic response and collected A$261,200 at the Australia box office on the first day of its release.

The biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt struck a chord with the audience in the country and a strong word of the mouth helped it gain popularity on Saturday and Sunday. Sanju has collected A$261,200 (Rs 4.70 crore gross) at the Australia box office in the first weekend. The movie is expected to surpass A$1 million mark in the country on Monday or Tuesday.

The opening weekend collection of Sanju is almost double of what Salman Khan's recent release Race 3 has minted at the Australia box office. The business of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is also much bigger than the collections of many other big-ticket Indian releases in the previous including Baahubali 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sanju is creating ripples in AUSTRALIA... Collects A$ 931,947... Crosses *opening weekend biz* of #Dhoom3 [A$ 695,782], #PK [A$ 680,524], #Sultan [A$ 639,513], #Dangal [A$ 735,755], #TigerZindaHai [A$ 577,781] and ALSO #Baahubali2 [Hindi; A$ 839,323]. @comScore"

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "AUSTRALIA TOP 5 – 2018 Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmaavat A$ 1,728,642

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

2. #Sanju A$ 931,947

3. #Race3 A$ 495,373

4. #Kaala A$ 402,213

5. #VeereDiWedding A$ 341,118 @comScore"

On the other hand, Sanju has collected approximately Rs 114 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend and its gross total stands at Rs 146.15 crore. The movie is estimated to have collected around Rs 58.21 crore gross ($8.5 million) in overseas box office (excluding Australia) in three days. Its opening weekend total collection stands at approximately Rs 209.06 crore gross in the global market.