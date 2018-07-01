Sanju has been performing extremely well at the box office, and the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just three days, beating Salman Khan's Race 3.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju has had a fabulous start at the Indian box office as it collected Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day. The film witnessed even better business on Saturday earning Rs 38.60 crore.

With congratulatory words and good response from the audience, Sanju continued its glorious run at the box office on Sunday as well. The Sanjay Dutt biopic was just 26.65 crore behind from reaching the century mark.

As you are reading this article, Sanju crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic market with a collection of around Rs 37 crore (approximately) on its day 3. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial's 3 days total Indian box office collection stands at Rs 110 crore (approximately).

On the other side, Race 3 had also crossed Rs 100 crore within 3 days of its release, but Sanju's number surpassed the Salman starrer. The 3 days total of Race 3 was Rs 103, and thus Sanju wins the first weekend race by Rs 7 crore.

Moreover, Race 3 was released on more screens than Sanju. Ranbir's film has 4,000 domestic screens, and the action thriller was released on 4,500 screens across India. Nonetheless, Race 3 almost died at the box office after the first weekend. Now, Sanju further slowed down the pace of Salman's movie.

Considering the current hype around Sanju, the film is expected to maintain a stronghold at the box office even over the weekdays. With no big release in coming days, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt will go a long way.