Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has had an overwhelming opening at the box office on Friday. As expected, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt witnessed even better business on its day 2.

Sanju became the biggest opening day grosser of 2018, earning Rs 34.75 crore at the Indian box office. Released on 4,000 screens across India, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial defeated Race 3 opening day collection record pretty easily.

With positive reviews and strong word of mouth, Sanju continues its superb performance at the box office on Saturday as well. As per early estimates, the Sanjay Dutt-biopic collected Rs 38 crore at the domestic market on its day 2. Exact figures are yet to be released.

With the current pace, the film will easily cross Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of Sunday. The movie has been running with a full house in most theatres, and the hype around it has just increased by the positive response from the audience.

While Ranbir is being highly praised for his performance, the director is getting the credit for making an engaging film. It has not only become the highest opening day grosser of Ranbir Kapoor till date, it is also expected to become his biggest so far.

Although some are criticizing the film calling it a PR stunt to clean up Sanjay Dutt's image, most of the viewers have only good things to say about the movie.

With no other big release coming up in the next couple of weeks and Race 3 already dead at the box office, Sanju is likely to dominate the commercial circuits for a long time.

Apart from Ranbir, Sanju also features Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.