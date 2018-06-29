Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju received a fantastic opening at the Indian box office during Friday morning shows and is set to smash the first-day collection record of Salman Khan's Race 3.

Sanju, which has been released in the theatres today, has been the most-talked-about Bollywood movie of 2018. Three reasons make Sanju capture fans' curiosity. First, It is the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. Secondly, Rajkumar Hirani, who is the celebrated and most successful filmmaker, has written and directed it. Thirdly, popular young hero Ranbir Kapoor has played the title role in the movie.

The distributors have made grand arrangements for the release of Sanju to cash in on the curiosity and hype surrounding the film. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sanju screen count...India: 4000 [second highest screen count of 2018, after #Race3] Overseas: 1300+ [releasing in more than 65 countries] Worldwide total: 5300+ screens Note: Widest release of Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani."

The hype helped Sanju register a fair amount of advance booking for its opening day as well as the weekend. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood, tweeted, "#Sanju advance booking on destruction mode . Film is registering absolutely FANTASTIC advance booking at multiplexes across India, Single screen advance also picked up due to amazing hype around the film. Truly a BlOCKBUSTER advance booking."

Unlike other Hindi films, the first screening of Sanju began early in the morning between 7.00 AM and 8.00 AM in several centres across the country. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer received bumper opening with its average occupancy ranging between 50 and 60 percent in the early morning shows. The film also ran to packed houses in some cinema halls.

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film received a positive response from the audience in the early morning shows. Their reactions boosted its collection in regular morning shows held between 9.00 AM and 10.00 AM. Sanju witnessed an average of 60-70 percent occupancy in these shows, while some theatres were houseful. The good word-of-mouth publicity will take its business upwards further in the afternoon and evening shows.

As per early trends, Sanju will collect Rs 30 to 35 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. If it achieves these numbers, it will beat the records of PK (Rs 26.63 crore) and Besharam (Rs 21.56 crore) to become the biggest opener for Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. It is also set to beat Race 3, which is the biggest opener of 2018 with its collection of Rs 28.50 crore.