B-Town celebs could not stop raving about Ranbir Kapoor's performance and Rajkumar Hirani's direction in Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt after watching it at a special screening in Mumbai.

Sanju has been released in cinema halls across the globe today. The makers of the film held its special screening for family and close friends a day before its release. The guests were impressed with the movie. Soon after watching it, the stars took to Twitter to share their reviews of the film with their follower.

The audience for the special screening seemed to enjoy the film a lot and Vicky Kaushal's performance got a special mention and praise from the viewers.

Actor Alia Bhatt mother Sona Razdan tweeted about Sanju, she wrote: 'kindest souls on this planet. All heart ❤️ It's no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie ...'

Sharing her thoughts about Sanju, the actress Shabana Azmi tweeted tagging Rishi Kapoor: '@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. He is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal.'

The actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi also tweeted about Sanju, he wrote: 'Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua's for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge'

The director-actor-producer Divya Khosla tweeted: 'Very rarely does a film touch ur heart deep dwn & leave u speechless with overflowing emotions. A film put together so remarkably. Kudos to d team #Sanju @RajkumarHirani @VVCFilms #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal @sonamakapoor @AnushkaSharma @deespeak'

Bollywood actor Adar Jain tweeted: '#Sanju a story that teaches you to face your hardships with courage and be unapologetic for who you are! Amazingly picturized by @RajkumarHirani sir & Ranbir bhaiya, you've OUTDONE yourself!'

The writer Director Mudassar Aziz tweeted: 'Oh God @RajkumarHirani Sir what have you done?! I've never cried & laughed in the same breath so much! @duttsanjay a living legend of a man! #RanbirKapoor a legend of an actor! @vickykaushal09 you amaze me! @deespeak welcome back & how! #Sanju is... TWO & A HALF HOURS OF BLISS!'

A still from the film was leaked on the internet from the screening of the film revealing Sanjay Dutt's guest appearance in the movie. Apart from the stars who watched the film a day before the release, the fans are super excited about it. The film is expected to have a huge opening at the box office on the very first day.

The Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and others.

Oh God @RajkumarHirani Sir what have you done?!

I’ve never cried & laughed in the same breath so much!@duttsanjay a living legend of a man!#RanbirKapoor a legend of an actor!@vickykaushal09 you amaze me!@deespeak welcome back & how!#Sanju is...

TWO & A HALF HOURS OF BLISS! — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) June 28, 2018

@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. ??He is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal.? — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 29, 2018

Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) June 28, 2018

I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart ❤️ It’s no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie https://t.co/7PkXwY9tKB — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 27, 2018

#Sanju a story that teaches you to face your hardships with courage and be unapologetic for who you are! Amazingly picturized by @RajkumarHirani sir & Ranbir bhaiya, you’ve OUTDONE yourself! ? pic.twitter.com/vEuQUVRHC7 — Aadar Jain (@AadarJain) June 28, 2018

Related