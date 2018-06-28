Director Rajkumar Hirani's Bollywood movie Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor as actor Sanjay Dutt has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Sanju is a biographical film based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Rajkumar Hirani has written the script for the movie in collaboration with Abhijat Joshi. He has also co-produced it with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours 42 minutes.

Sanju movie story: It is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, the son of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He made his acting debut and reached dizzying heights of success. On the other hand, he also battled drug addiction and personal demons. His connection with underworld landed him in prison and he lost his loved ones. Sanju is an exploration of his battle against his wild self and the external forces trying to crush him.

Performances: Ranbir Kapoor, who has essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt, has tried his best to do justice. His body language and hairstyle perfectly fit the bill. His performance is the highlight of Sanju. Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma have done good jobs and they are also among the assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Sanju has brilliant production values. The amazing background score, Ravi Varman's beautiful picturisation, Rajkumar Hirani's sharp editing, punch dialogues, beautiful locales, setups and costumes are attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Sanju movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response and reactions.

#Sanju: mind-blowing film! Memorable performance by @vickykaushal09 as Kamli, @SirPareshRawal as Sunil Dutt. Movie belongs to #RanbirKapoor, an award-winning performance! 5 min into movie you forget it's not @duttsanjay! WOW! @RajkumarHirani proves again why he is best director! You know a movie is a masterpiece when it can make you laugh and cry in the same scene. You'll love each and every character - you'll laugh with @bomanirani and hate @jimSarbh. You'll whistle when @duttsanjay makes a rockstar entry at the end of the movie. #Sanju rocks!!

Watched #Sanju . Wow !! Terrific film!! Perfect amalgamation of emotions, laughter and drama!! Barring few flaws in screenplay, film is near perfect!! Epic direction by Hirani ji, the Nolan of bollywood!! Ranbir is sure to win various national and international awards now!

Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT.

Best Wishes to @RajkumarHirani for Superb Movie #Sanju , Superb Performed By #RanbirKapoor and Cast , The True and Amazing Portrayal Of @duttsanjay is commendable , A Must Watch on 29June . " Baba Bolta Hai " @SirPareshRawal ji was all time best and respect to " Dutt Sahab "

#BREAKINGNEWS : First Review #Sanju from #UAE Censor Board ! On the whole, #Sanju is a highly engaging piece of cinema that grips you completely and keeps you guessing. The story telling is objective as it shows both sides of the coin. #RanbirKapoor Stole the Show. #Sanju is the film that an actor of his caliber needed to show his true potential. #RanbirKapoor is in an excellent form. The audience will reward this heart-tugging performance with a thunderous applause. He Nailed it. #Sanju however is a complete director's film. #RajKumarHirani has managed to portray the touching life story of #SanjayDutt in a very engaging narrative. At no point does the film slow down and the viewer is constantly on the edge of his seat.

