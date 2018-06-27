Director Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju slated for June 29 release, is expected to get witness a record-breaking collection at the box office on the opening day. The movie is crucial in Ranbir's career as it also aims to propel him back into the business who otherwise has a dull career of late.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular young Bollywood actors and he is known as a rockstar for delivering back-to-back success at the box office. But his career has been going downhill in the recent years. Barring Ae Dil Hai Muskil, his last releases like Roy, Bombay Velvet, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos have failed to live up to the expectations.

In a desperate bid to score a hit for himself, Ranbir Kapoor joined hands with hit director-producer duo - Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. His next film titled Sanju is a biopic on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He is seen playing the role of Sanjay and he has done for a lot of work to get into the skin of his character.

With two days left for its release, all eyes are now set on Sanju box office collection. While audience wait eagerly to watch it, the trade experts are busy predicting its performance at the ticket counters. They say that the movie is going to be an acid test for Ranbir Kapoor, who is under pressure to deliver a big hit for himself and prove his popularity.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "All eyes on Rajkumar Hirani's keenly awaited #Sanju... The maker with the Midas touch... The hype for the film is tremendous... Fox Star Studios commence advance booking at plexes today... The countdown begins. #Sanju is akin to an acid test for Ranbir... The film has to deliver the numbers... An author-backed role... An emotional roller coaster plot... Most importantly, Rajkumar Hirani has helmed the project... He's the Hit Machine... The response is eagerly awaited, naturally!"

Sanju has several positive boosters to make it a blockbuster success at the box office. Here are some of the aspects that make us feel that the movie would turn a super hit at the ticket counters.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who hails from a family of cinema legends, has not only reached dizzying heights of success but also battled numerous addictions and personal demons. The viewers are eager to witness his life unfold on silver screen. The promos of Sanju, which offer a glimpse at the horrifying incidents in the actor's life have evoked a lot of curiosity and are sure to drive people to theatres.

Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra have created a brand for themselves with a series of hit movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots and PK. This duo, who is on a winning streak, has not delivered single flop movie in the recent years. Based on that, one can confidently say that Sanju will turn out to be a hit for Ranbir Kapoor.

The promos show that Sanju has come out brilliantly and Ranbir Kapoor, who is seen as Sanjay Dutt, fits the bill perfectly and his acting has created a lot of interest among the film goers, who are desperately waiting for the release of the film. The makers and distributors have planned to release it in nearly 5000 screens in India and the hype has helped the film register decent advance booking for this weekend.