Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has landed in hot water over the toilet leakage scene in the trailer. An activist named Prithvi Mhaske has filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against the makers of the film.

In that particular scene in the trailer, Ranbir Kapoor, portraying Sanjay Dutt, starts screaming for help when suddenly the toilet starts overflowing in his barrack.

In his complaint, Mhaske has raised objection on the toilet leakage scene in the barrack of jail picturised in the movie. He stated that the particular scene will show the jails and its authorities in bad light.

"In the trailer of the movie we have seen a scene that Sanjay Dutt was in such a barrack of a jail in which the toilet overflowed. As per the information available the government and jail authorities are taking a very well care of all the barracks of the jails. We never heard any such incidents anywhere. Earlier as well many movies were released based on the gangsters where in the jails were covered but never had seen such incidents," Mhaske said in his letter, dated June 11, addressed to Prasoon Joshi, Ranbir Kapoor and makers of Sanju.

"This particular scene will make a bad impression about the jails and jails authorities of the Indians," he said.

Mr Mhasake also wrote: "If there is no action about the same by you then we are left with no option to approach honourable court to put stay on the release of the movie," reports ANI.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz around the movie among the fans who want to witness Sanjay Dutt's controversial life on the silver screen. The movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Mahesh Majrekar in important roles. It will hit the theatres on June 29, two weeks after Salman Khan starrer Race 3 releases on June 15.