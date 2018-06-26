After the disappointment that Salman Khan's Race 3 caused, all eyes are now on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. A war between fans of the two stars has already begun on Twitter.

With just 3 days remaining for the release of Sanju, fans of Ranbir have been expressing their excitement on social media. At the same time, they have been saying that the biopic on Sanjay Dutt will cross the box office collection of Race 3 easily.

While the Rockstar actor's fans are busy ridiculing Salman and Race 3, the latter's supporters trying their best to put Ranbir down. There are a number of memes also doing the rounds on social media.

Salman lovers trying to mock Ranbir by mentioning the back to back box office failures of the latter in recent past, the Sanju actor's fans highlighting the track record of director Rajkumar Hirani, are confident that the film will be one of the biggest blockbusters.

"To add insult to injury is when race 3 underperformed and sanju looks like sure shot hit salman laid his guard down he should be serious abt his films instead of doin charity in his films no actor is above script and no actor should take his fans for granted [sic]," one person tweeted.

Check some of the other tweets:

Insecure lallu fan. Insecure that Sanju will cross Race 3 — Ranbirification (@ranbirisation) June 26, 2018

Same reaction of people when they hear race 3 is hit??

4 DAYS TO SANJU https://t.co/dqSnwWj6Tb — Ranbir ? (@KratikForever) June 25, 2018

When You don't watch race 3 ??

4 DAYS TO SANJU pic.twitter.com/VNyJA6Kqsy — Ranbir ? (@KratikForever) June 25, 2018

In how many days Sanju will cross Race 3 of Masala Khan ?



Guess ....



I feel 7 days — Pennywise - TDC (@Sahir_Dhoom) June 25, 2018

Sanju doesn't have solo Eid still will overtake flop Race 3 easily. Lallu is Marigold level without festival holidays.?? — .. (@Criminallallu) June 23, 2018

Sapne dekhte raho. Sanju will be Ranbir's highest grosser beating YJHD (190cr). Don't worry it will definitely beat Salman's flop Race 3 ? — Sarcastically Shy (@ssngage) June 23, 2018

That Chullu Bhar Pani Me Doob Marne Wali Moment For Randbirians Where He Said 'Ranbir Needs a HIT as His Last Movies were Epic Disasters" ?????????? https://t.co/oQqTaLXuZM — Salmaniac Prashant (@IconSalman) June 26, 2018

Race 3 has had a wonderful start at the box office with its India collection crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days. However, the film's business witnessed sharp decline in the subsequent days owing to the negative reviews from critics and public. It has already surpassed Rs 150 crore at domestic market, but it is less likely to reach double century. It is now time to decide if Sanju will beat Race 3 in coming days or not.