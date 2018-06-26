Salman Khan's Race 3 has hit rock bottom despite not having any big competition and made an average collection at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. It has failed to cross Rs 300 crore in 10 days.

The Salman Khan starrer opened to big response and made a decent collection at the domestic box office in the first weekend. But its business dropped considerably on the weekdays. Race 3 collected Rs 140.74 crore net at the Indian box office in its first week. The film was expected to maintain rock-steady at the ticket counters in the second week as there was no big ticket release.

But surprisingly Race 3 witnessed huge downfall on its second Friday. When compared to its opening day collection, the movie showed 88.43 percent dip in its business on its eighth day. The film went on to show a jump in its collection on Saturday and Sunday in the domestic market but was not up to the expected mark.

Race 3 has reportedly collected Rs 15.30 crore net at the Indian box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total to Rs 156.04 crore net in the domestic market. The breakup of its second-weekend collection Rs 3.30 crore on Fri, Rs 5.50 crore on Sat and Rs 6.50 crore on Sun. Its gross total stands and Rs 200.05 crore in the domestic market.

Race 3 has become the third highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018, after Baaghi 2 (Rs 165 crore net) and Padmaavat (Rs 300.26 crore net). The film is likely to shatter the lifetime record of Baaghi 2 in the coming days.

After seeing its first four-day collection, trade analysts had predicted that Race 3 would surpass Rs 200 crore net mark at the Indian box office in its second weekend. But considering its current pace of collection, the movie would never be able to cross this benchmark in the domestic market.

The Remo D'Souza-directed movie has also shown a huge drop in its collection in the international markets in the second weekend. Race 3 has collected Rs 14.30 crore in the US, Rs 9.71 crore in the UK, Rs 3.48 crore in Australia, Rs 2.27 crore in New Zealand, Rs 38 lakh in Malaysia, Rs 28 crore in Germany and Rs 37.67 crore in the UAE and other foreign countries in 10 days.

Race 3 has collected approximately Rs 68.09 crore gross at the overseas box office in 10 days. The movie has surpassed $10 million mark in the international markets and become the second highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018 in the foreign countries after Padmaavat (Rs 300.26 crore net).

Race 3 has collected a total of Rs 268.14 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. The movie was expected to cross Rs 300 crore gross mark in the global market, but it has failed to do so. It should be seen whether the film will be able to surpass this benchmark or not in the coming days.