When it comes to spewing out venom against Bollywood celebrities, there's no one who can beat Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. And once again Rangoli has gone on a Twitter rant against Hrithik Roshan by publicly taking jibes at him and his film Super 30.

On one hand, Hrithik is currently enjoying the success of Super 30 which has been going strong at the box office. The biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar continues to pull the audience in theatres and has collected Rs 130.14 crore so far at the Indian box office.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut's recently released film Judgementall Hai Kya is struggling to earn money at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the critics. The movie, which also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead, has collected over Rs 29 crore and is having a tough time increasing the footfalls in theatres.

And looking at the kind of success Super 30 is enjoying at the box office, it seems like Rangoli has started feeling insecure of Hrithik's current form. And her jealously was quite evident when she mocked Hrithik's acting and his look in Super 30.

Without mentioning Hrithik's name, Rangoli went on to say that the actor ruined the biopic of a great human being like Anand Kumar by performing "outdated acting of the 90's" and painting his face with black colour. The real-life Anand Kumar had praised the producer of Super 30 for his commendable dedication towards this movie and lauded Hrithik's performance in the film.

"Kya jal rahi hai nepo gang ki, with JHK success, thodi acting seekh lo, aachi filmein banaya karo, work hard yeh sab choti games se kya hoga, she has signed so many films, as we speak her office is getting ready, she will be announcing her directorial soon, kab tak tadpoge?" Rangoli tweeted.

She further added, "Khud kala rang muh pe laga ke outdated 90's ki acting karke, ek itne mahan insaan ki biopic kharab kardi, sara dhyaan Kangana mein he rakhoge toh bhai acting kab karoge? Usko apna guru mankar, roz uski photo ki pooja kiya kar, ja thodi acting seekh le....jadoo kahin ka."

Hrithik, however, seems to have chosen to ignore Rangoli's jibes and won't try to engage with her.

