Judgementall Hai Kya has been in the news mostly for its controversies thanks to the film's lead actress Kangana Ranaut. And now even after the release of the film, troubles for the makers are just refusing to die down. A popular Hungary-based artist named Flora Borsi has now accused the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya for stealing her art without her persmission.

Sharing a juxtaposed image of Judgementall Hai Kya poster featuring Kangana posing with a black cat and her digital photographic work on Facebook, Flora wrote, "Any similarities? It's a famous bollywood movie poster called "Judgementall Hai Kya". They didn't ask for any permission nor reached me out. It's a shame for big companies plagarizing freelance artists work."

Her Facebook post received a lot of positive reactions from her followers who slammed the Bollywood industry for plagiarizing her art. Flora was overwhelmed with the support from her followers but she urged them not to express hatred towards a nation saying that "It's all about a big industry vs artists."

"Thank you so much guys for supporting me ❤️ but I don't want anybody to express hatred toward a nation or a country. It's all about a big industry vs artists," Flora Borsi commented on her Facebook post.

She further added, "Bollywood has nothing to do with this. It's all about the art department and the creative director. their responsibility is the feedback, which brings negativity in the big picture, which is Bollywood. When someone does a bad things people can't blame the country where was born."

The makers of Judgementall Hai Kya are yet to address the allegations about plagarizing Flora Borsi's work.