Kangana Ranaut had been at the loggerheads with Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India who had boycotted the actress from any coverage across all media platforms post the infamous verbal spat between Kangana and a journalist. On Friday, Judgemental Hai Kya was finally released in theatres and had received rave reviews from the film critics. And in the first of many, Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh seems to have given Kangana's film a miss.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that, every Friday, a large section of the audience awaits a review tweet from Taran Adarsh about their favourite movie release. But this time around, Taran Adarsh 'no tweet' show on Judgemental Hai Kya has raised eyebrows.

Many Twitter users have been asking why Taran Adarsh has not reviewed Judgemental Hai Kya and even missed tweeting about the movie's first day collection.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's rant against Taran Adarsh could also be one of the reasons why the latter didn't review her film. In April, when Taran had tweeted about Kesari box office collection, Rangoli had pulled up on him for allegedly trying to favour 'hero films'.

And since Taran Adarsh is the most followed film critic on social media, not only the audience but his tweets on recently released films and their box office collection make a lot of impact on the film makers as well.

Now whether Taran had taken offence of Rangoli's harsh words, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Judgemental Hai Kya has failed to score big numbers at the box office and has collected Rs 5.40 crore on day 1.