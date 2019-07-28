Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is hoping that Deepika Padukone will come forward to promote Judgemental Hai Kya (JHK) and will not be selective in her social work and feminism.

One of Kangana Ranaut's fans named stanCHER (@ExMachina1196) tweeted, "A lot of questions were raised when MentalHaiKya trailer came out, later the makers changed it to #JudgementallHaiKya. Here, a psychiatrist reviewing the film; she didn't find it insensitive towards mental illness, & found it pretty responsible. @ektaravikapoor @KanikaDhillon."

stanCHER added, "#JudgementallHaiKyaReview She discussed about the Kangana's character and its portrayal on the screen and how Indian cinema has evolved over the years in showing mental illness. She asserted it has come a long way. @KanganaTeam @RajkummarRao @ShaaileshRSingh."

Deepika Padukone was a victim of depression and in bid to address the issue of mental health, the actress launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation on October 10, 2015. This is her initiative to create awareness around mental health and she has undertaken several social initiatives under this.

JediKnight (@hi_midichlorian), another fan of Kangana Ranaut, tweeted, "@TLLLFoundation @deepikapadukone @SpiceSocial1 Indian Psychological Society I'm not shocked by much. But the way JHK was accused of stigmatizing mental illnesses by a certain actress's foundation (her sister is the Director of that foundation BTW) & her PR, felt like vendetta."

Rangoli Chandel retweeted the post and wrote, "I agree and really hope now @deepikapadukone and @TLLLFoundation hold a screening of JHK and acknowledge such a huge step in the right direction Awaiting their corporation and response, social work and feminism can't be selective... Bollywood females please rise "

Judgementall Hai Kya is a psychological black comedy, which has been written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The movie revolves around the story of two individuals whose lives pivot between reality and illusions. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have played the lead roles in the film.

