Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will be seen fighting with Tiger Shroff on land, ice, ocean and even air in his upcoming film War. Four top action directors of the world have been roped in to create a visual spectacle in the film.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are among the biggest action stars of our generation. They are seen pitting against each other in YRF's much-awaited entertainer War. There are a series of massive showdowns. These action spectacles have been choreographed by four big action directors from across the globe!

In a statement to media, Siddharth Anand spilled the beans on the making of the action scenes of War. The director said, "When we have Hrithik taking on Tiger, the promise of the film to audiences become huge and we wanted to deliver the action experience for people to feel the adrenaline rush."

Siddharth Anand added, "We have four of the top action directors from different parts of the world like Paul Jennings, Franz Spilhaus, SeaYoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh – all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, choreographing breath-taking, never seen before action stunts. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen fighting each other on land, ocean, ice and even air! We will be disclosing all these big action moments strategically to audiences."

Paul Jennings has worked in Hollywood films like The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones. South Korean stunt master SeaYoung Oh has designed hand to hand combat sequences in films like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Pokemon XY and Snowpiercer. Franz Spilhaus has designed spectacular action sequences in films like Safe House, Eye in the Sky and Death Race. Parvez Shaikh has designed action in Tiger Zinda Hai, Junglee, Kesari and Mary Kom.

The biggest action entertainer of the year will see both Hrithik and Tiger push their bodies to the limit to pull off these death-defying acting stunts. War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as Hrithik and Tiger fight each other relentlessly to try and beat each other.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.