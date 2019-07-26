Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is a blockbuster and so is his performance as the ace mathematician, Anand Kumar, in the film. However, we must say that Anand Kumar's life wouldn't have been the same without the support of his brother Pranav Kumar, both off and onscreen.

Pranav Kumar's role was played with utmost authenticity and subtlety by Nandish Singh Sandhu. International Business Times, India, spoke to the actor exclusively on his experience of working in the film and controversies that the film landed itself into.

How did you bag the role of Anand Kumar's hot-headed brother in the film? Did you audition or were you offered the part? Take us through the experience.

Oh! I wish I was offered the part, but, it didn't happen that way. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra's office. At that point, they hadn't revealed too much to me. They just briefed me about the scene that I was to audition for. I auditioned and got a call the next day informing that I had been selected. I went there the next day and then got to know everything about the film and who all were a part of the project. I read the script and was thrilled to be a part of it. After a few days, a meeting was set-up for me to meet Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Pranav Kumar who had come down from Patna. He had a few questions for me, I had certain things I wanted to ask him. After the meeting, Pranav Kumar and everyone else thought that I could play the part and I was finalised.

We saw you as Hrithik's brother in the film. What was your equation with him off-screen?

Off-screen too we bonded like brothers. He used to ask about my whereabouts and invited me to where he was staying. Also offered me to accompany him to the gym and workout together. He kept asking me if I needed anything since we were shooting at a remote location. He took care of me and had also instructed his team to look after me. We also used to discuss scenes over phone and in-person. He has been very kind and never treated me as he is a senior.

How is Hrithik as a co-actor? Any particular incident or memorable thing you would like to share from the sets.

Hrithik is a delight to work with. He is very professional, flexible, giving, adjusting and is always available for discussions. He knows what he is doing and doesn't interfere with what the other person is doing. He was very involved with the project. I remember he used to stay back even after his shots were done to give me cues, which even an AD could have given. But, he used to say that Nandish, you stayed to give me my cues, so I am here for your cues.

The day I had to give my first scene, I was already in the village-person get up and the security guards literally pushed me outside thinking I was one of the villagers from the village we were shooting in. I had to make them understand that it was actually me before they agreed to let me in.

When the first trailer launched, apart from the positive reviews, it also received backlash for Hrithik's 'accent' and 'look' in the film. What do you have to say about that?

When you do something, make something; there is going to be some healthy criticism and some positive feedback. Well, the product speaks for itself. People have loved it despite some negative comments. The trailer was criticised by a lot of people but now the same people are loving the film. The film has managed to do pretty well and has crossed Rs 100 crore and that speaks for itself. People were quick to judge just going by the trailer but after watching the film they understood that the accent and the tan were required and looked authentic.

Would we get to see more of you on the big screen? Are you planning to bid adieu to small screen now?

Absolutely, you would get to see me a lot more on the big screen. I am looking forward to doing a couple of good projects very, very soon. I am in the process of finalising things. I am just waiting to go on the sets again and give you all some entertainment very, very soon. The small screen is becoming smaller by the day. The web-series are being consumed in such mammoth numbers on mobile phones. I know that I want to do good characters, different characters. Currently, I would prefer film and web-shows as it gives you immense creative satisfaction.