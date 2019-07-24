The 'story of the triumph of spirit' Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan has been a massive success and it has gained accolades from all across the quarters. It has been successful in receiving appreciation from critics as well as the audience for Hrithik's phenomenal performance as well as the storyline that has truly inspired the entire nation.

Reel life Anand Kumar was essayed by Hrithik Roshan and the movie has been a massive hit. The real-life Anand Kumar praised the producer of Super 30 for his commendable dedication towards this movie. Super 30 is based on the life and triumph of Anand Kumar and how he trains the students for IIT-JEE which hold the element of the film, being a highly entertaining movie under the garb of a biopic.

Anand Kumar tweeted, "Madhu Mantena Ji, it is a result of your dedicated hard work and inspiring leadership as a producer to your team for the last 2 yrs that the film has been able to draw such appreciation and cross box office earnings of Rs 100cr in just 10 days. Congrats. #super30"

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

The movie was released on 12 July, and is still running successfully being a massive hit and has crossed the bracket of 100 crore club, garnering praise and love from all around the world.