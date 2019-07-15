Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan has ended its first weekend at the box office with excellent collection on Sunday.

The movie has crossed Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office on its day 3. Super 30 has had a decent start at the commercial circuits with an earning of Rs 11.83 crore on opening day.

Although it was not a great start for a Hrithik starrer, it was satisfactory enough considering the fact that it is a content-driven film. However, with strong word o mouth, Super 30 had witnessed sharp growth in its collection as the weekend started.

The film collected Rs 18.19 crore on its second day at the Indian box office. Continuing to cash in on the word of mouth and positive reviews, Super 30 witnessed further rise in its business on day 3.

With no other major release last Friday, Super 30 collected Rs 20 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Sunday, taking its collection over Rs 50 crore, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Despite facing some competition from Kabir Singh, Super 30 is doing well at the box office. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the commercial circuits on Monday.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, who provided free education to under-privileged kids. Apart from Hrithik, the movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivastava among others.