The craze for Kabir Singh does not seem to be dying down any time soon as the Shahid Kapoor starrer is braving the wave of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Article 15 to make a good collection at the box office.

Having rocked the box office in its opening week, Kabir Singh clashed with Article 15 in its second week. Many predicted that its collection will be slowed down by the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. But it remained rock-steady and in fact, it fared better than the new film in that week. The movie continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the box office in its third week, as there were no big releases.

Kabir Singh faced a big threat in the form of the highly-talked about and much-awaited film Super 30, which hit the screens on July 12. The trade analysts predicted that the Hrithik Roshan starrer would not only snatch some screens from it but also drive away a huge chunk of audience. It would surely take a toll on its collection at the box office.

But the Shahid Kapoor starrer has been unfazed and undeterred by Super 30. When compared to its third Thursday collection (Rs 3.32 crore net), the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed movie witnessed some amount of drop in its business on its fourth Friday. But Kabir Singh has gone on to show decent growth on Saturday.

Kabir Singh has collected Rs 3.75 crore net at the domestic box office on its fourth Saturday, taking its 23-day total collection to Rs 255.89 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz."

Its collection is bigger than that of Article 15, which collected Rs 2.15 crore net at the Indian box office on its third Saturday, taking its domestic total to Rs 55.83 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Article15 jumps again... Inches closer to ₹ 60 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 55.83 cr. India biz."

On the other hand, Super 30 has shown huge growth on Saturday and crossed Rs 30 crore net mark in two days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Super30 has a turnaround on Day 2... Witnesses super growth at plexes of Tier-2 cities and also shows an upward trend in mass circuits... Will score big numbers on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 50 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr. Total: ₹ 30.02 cr. India biz."