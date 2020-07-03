Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up to release his next film titled 12 'O' Clock after Climax, Naked and Coronavirus. The director, who is fondly known as RGV, announced its trailer at 7.00 pm today (July 3).

Most of the actors and filmmakers in the Telugu film industry have self-quarantined at their homes following the guidelines of the lockdown announced by the state and central governments. But there is one Tollywood director, who is restlessly working during this period. In fact, he has been three times more productive during this time than regular working days. He is none other than Ram Gopal Varma.

During the lockdown period, RGV has completed the shooting of a movie titled Coronavirus, which is set in lockdown and it tests the power of the love against the fear of disease and death. He has completed and released two short movies like Climax starring Mia Malkova and Naked starring Shree Rapaka. Now, he is set to release next directorial venture 12 'O' Clock.

The director took to his Twitter account to announce that the trailer of 12 'O' Clock will be released tonight. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "After CLIMAX, NAKED and CORONAVIRUS my next film releasing in lockdown is a horror film called "12 "o" CLOCK" it is not a short film but it is a full length 1 hour 45 minute film.. Trailer release today 7 pm just after night fall (sic)."

Ram Gopal Varma hinted that his upcoming movie 12 'O' Clock is going to be a supernatural horror film. The controversial director tweeted, "Horror works more on a psychological level in using the audience's own imagination to scare themselves. I used this technique in RAAT, BHOOT and now in 12 'o' CLOCK."

Besides, Ram Gopal Varma has also announced three movies like The Man who Killed Gandhi, Power Star and Murder during the lockdown. Power Star will be about the life of Pawan Kalyan, while Murder deals with the real and tragic love story of Amrutha and her father Maruthi Rao, who got her husband murdered by contract killers.