Ram Gopal Varma has released the trailer of his upcoming movie titled Coronavirus, which is getting positive reviews from everyone including Amitabh Bachchan, KRK aka Kamaal R Khan and film critic Akshaye Rathi.

Ram Gopal Varma silently shot the movie Coronavirus during the lockdown period and released its trailer on his YouTube channel on May 26. Later, the director tweeted its link and wrote, "Here is the CORONAVIRUS film trailer. The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN .. Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset."

Talking about its subject, Ram Gopal Varma added, "CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing. "THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING"-Socrates."

The 4.05-minute-long trailer of Coronavirus offers a glimpse at the plotline of the movie, which has impressed the many people including some celebs and critics. They are surprised over how the director created the script and shot the film in such a short span of time (in around 50 days).

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3544 - The irrepressible Ram Gopal Varma, 'Ramu' to many .. 'Sarkaaar' to me .. makes an entire film about a family in Lockdown, shot during Lockdown.. Titled : CORONAVIRUS .. perhaps the first film to be made on the virus .. This be the TRAILER .."

In reply to Big B, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "THANKS SARKAAAAR! ..I couldn't just let a chungoo mungoo VIRUS to LOCK me DOWN."

Filmmaker-turned-critic KRK also praised Ram Gopal Varma and asked his followers to watch the trailer of Coronavirus. Kamaal R Khan tweeted, "When all the directors are scared of #Corona and sitting at their homes during the #Lockdown, mad director @RGVzoomin has completed world's first film #CoronaVirus on Corona. Please watch the trailer. "

Ram Gopal Varma replied to KRK and wrote, "Sir, I am not mad but I am between bad and very bad and yes I made the film because I dint want to care a flying fuc- about the Corona Bitch

Appreciating the efforts of RGV, film critic Akshaye Rathi tweeted, "There's only one man on planet Earth who has the 'keeda' to pull off something like this. A film called #Corona, which has been shot during the lockdown period which has been imposed because of the #Coronavirus. ⁦@RGVzoomin⁩"

Ram Gopal Varma responded to him, "Ahem! When the going gets tough, the tough get going Thanks Akshaye."