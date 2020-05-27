Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has dared to defy the lockdown, by shooting his next film Coronavirus based on the COVID-19 scare and its trailer is trending on YouTube with 14 lakh views in 14 hours.

The state and central governments stalled all the filmy activities as precautionary measures to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Many celebs from the film industry delayed their movie shoots. When they went busy with the work of spreading awareness about the COVID-19 scare, Ram Gopal Varma was silently filming his next movie titled Coronavirus.

World's first film on coronavirus

Ram Gopal Varma announced on May 25 that he is set to release its trailer. He tweeted, "MADE a feature film called "CORONAVIRUS" Thumbs up is shot entirely during LOCKDOWN Period. It will be WORLD'S FIRST FILM ON Coronavirus subject. Our actors and crew proved CREATIVITY cannot be LOCKED DOWN even in LOCKDOWN Trailer tmrw 26th 5 PM #CORONAVIRUSFILM @shreyaset."

Later the director released a still from the movie Coronavirus on his Twitter account and added, "Physical distancing under the tutelage of KCR. A pic from CORONAVIRUS film. A CM creations Production. Trailer release tmrw 26th 5 PM #CORONAVIRUSFILM."

Hours before releasing its trailer, Ram Gopal Varma released another picture from Coronavirus and revealed that the film is about the lockdown shot during the lockdown period. He tweeted, "Family distancing in a pic from CORONAVIRUS ...The film is shot on the LOCKDOWN during the LOCKDOWN #CORONAVIRUSFILM #CMcreations @shreyaset.

RGV released the trailer of Coronavirus on his YouTube channel and wrote, "Here is the Coronavirus film trailer..The story is set in a LOCKDOWN and it has been SHOT during LOCKDOWN ..Wanted to prove no one can stop our work whether it's GOD or CORONA @shreyaset CORONAVIRUS is a film about the fears in all of us ..it TESTS the POWER of LOVE against the FEAR of DISEASE and DEATH."

However, the trailer of the film Coronavirus has a superb response from the audience with its views count crossing 14 lakh in 14 hours. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted this morning, "14 lakh views in 14 hours and TRENDING at No. 1 ..GO CORONA GO #CORONAVIRUSFILM."