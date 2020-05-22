Kamaal R Khan has always been the example of politically incorrect people. On Twitter however, despite his fiery tweets and insults, people continue to follow and acknowledge his commentary. Now, Khan has been booked for his tweets against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

An FIR has been filed against KRK for his abrasive tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on the occasion of their death. Even though the critic hasn't been apprehended an investigation is on.

KRK lands in trouble for his tweets

KRK has never been on the right side of Twitter, some would say he never really tried. The active Twitter user has always been known for his outrageous tweets, his insults directed towards many members of Bollywood. Yet, he continues to be on Twitter never really quietening down.

Now, an FIR has been filed against KRK over his tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan when the two actors passed away. When Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital, KRK had tweeted on April 30th, "Rishi Kapoor has admitted in HN Reliance hospital. And I want to say to him:- Sir theek hokar jaldi wapis aana! Nikal mat lena! Kyunki daaru ki dukaan, bas 2-3 din ke baad khulne hi waali hai. (Sir get well soon and come home fast! Don't leave before then! Because, liquor shops will open shortly in another 2-3 days.)"

The comment was not well-received by Rishi Kapoor's fans and followers. Moreover, his comments against Irrfan Khan where he said, "Irrfan Khan excesses with his producers and does not behave in a manner with them. He took money from the producers, but did not complete the shooting of many films." This was seen as distasteful as well.

When the row began KRK tweeted on April 30, after many on Twitter protested the actor, "Actually, it should be very simple that if you don't like my thoughts, then don't follow me. Because I don't ask you people to follow me neither follow you back. But you people are hypocrites who do follow me and want me to tweet ur thoughts instead of mine."

Actually, it should be very simple that if you don’t like my thoughts, then don’t follow me. Because I don’t ask you people to follow me neither follow you back. But you people are hypocrites who do follow me and want me to tweet ur thoughts instead of mine. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 30, 2020

Although he removed the tweets on Rishi Kapoor, an FIR has been filed against him by a Yuva Sena core member, Rahul Kanal.

An FIR filed against hate monger krk! Complain filed by @Iamrahulkanal pic.twitter.com/BsC5dwbVGO — THE SALMAN KHAN! (@ppritam009) May 21, 2020

A senior official looking into the matter said, "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC." While no arrest has been made so far, investigations are on.