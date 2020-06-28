Naked has become the next big success on the digital platform for director Ram Gopal Varma after Climax. RGV, who is all thrilled over its success, says that the business model of this movie is a boon for every filmmaker.

Ram Gopal Varma announced yesterday that his movie titled Naked would hit the internet at 9.00 pm. The film can be watched on three different platforms like Shreyas App, Vimeo and The Ally India, by paying Rs 200 per view. He tweeted, "NAKED is a film which takes a dark look at immorality in relationships."

The filmmaker added, "NAKED is a 22 minute film where the idea is to keep it tight and not stretch it beyond its natural potential. Releasing today 9 pm on http://RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET http://Rgvworld.the-ally.com 9.30 pm on http://Vimeo.com/RGVWorldTheatre Rs200 per view @theallyindia, @proyuvraaj @sharanyalouis."

The hype surrounding the film Naked made 23,560 tickets sell in just 30 minutes. UV Communication tweeted, "DIGITAL BOX OFFICE BREAK! 23,560 Tickets has been bought for @RGVzoomin's #Naked *ing @sweetyNNN in Just 30 Minutes. Watch #NNN on https://rgvworld.the-ally.com Now! India's First #blockchaintechnology #THEATRE2HOME Platform. @theallyIndia @Sharanyalouis @proyuvraaj."

Ram Gopal Varma retweeted this post and wrote, "THANKS TO LOCKDOWN we have discovered the next level where film business can go to.. People paying for a 22 mint film with new faces and zero production values proves CONTENT IS KING..Watch NAKED in RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET Rgvworld.the-ally.com and http://Vimeo.com/RGVWorldTheatre."

The filmmaker added, "NAKED business model a boon for all existing and aspiring film makers as no need to beg for theatres, distributors etc due to direct one to one connect between film maker and film viewer...Watch NAKED in http://RGVWorld.in/ShreyasET http://Rgvworld.the-ally.com and http://Vimeo.com/RGVWorldTheatre."

Full movie leaking online and piracy are big menaces for the filmmakers, who are suffering huge loss from these problems. Ram Gopal Varma's team is tackling this issue with the digital release of the movie Naked.

Sharanya Louis tweeted, "Also Zero% PIRACY Recorded for the first time ever. KUDOS @theallyIndia This is a such great relief for all movie makers, Creators to witness this results. Watch http://rgvworld.the-ally.com & experience THEATER@HOME 3 layer secured platform. @proyuvraaj @UVCommunication @RGVzoomin."