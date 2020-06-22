Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has launched the first look of his upcoming film Murder on the Father's Day. The director claims that the movie is based on the tragic story of Amrutha and her loving dad Maruthi Rao.

Pranay, a Dalit man from the Mala community married Amrutha, a dominant caste woman from the Vyshya community. Her father Maruthi Rao had paid Rs 1 crore to a contract killer to murder him in September 2018. The 24-year-old Pranay Perumalla was found dead in the room number 306 at the Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Khairatabad. This murder case had shocked the people across the Telugu states.

Soon after the incident, Ram Gopal Varma had announced that he would do a movie on the tragic love story. He has silently completed its script and started shooting the film titled Murder. He tweeted on June 21, "On the occasion of Father's Day I am launching the first look poster of a film based on the tragic story of Amrutha and her over loving father Maruthi Rao at 5 pm today."

Ram Gopal Varma hinted at the plotline of the Telugu movie Murder and announced that its first look will be released at 5.00 pm on the Father's Day. He tweeted, "Ironically it's too much love of a father which caused the violent tragedy in Amrutha and Maruthi Rao's Story.. Nobody should wish such a SAD FATHER'S DAY First look film poster at 5 pm today."

The filmmaker launched the first look poster of Murder at the promised time and wrote, "This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER'S film on HAPPY FATHER'S DAY #MURDERlove."

RGV said that Avancha Sahithi is playing the role of Amrutha in Murder. The director tweeted, "The character based on Amrutha in the film MURDER is being played by ⁦@AvanchaSahithi ⁩ who I think has the perfect mix of defiance coupled with a strong independence and yet looks so very vulnerable."

Ram Gopal Varma revealed that Srikant Iyengar is seen as Maruthi Rao in Murder. He tweeted, "The Character based on Maruthi Rao in MURDER is being played by Srikant Iyengar who has done the main role in the soon to be released CORONAVIRUS film a truly BRILLIANT ACTOR #MURDERlove."

Talking about the concept of Murder, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The non chemistrial chemistry between the Reel life and Real life Amrutha, Maruthi Rao MURDER saga aptly comes out in this picture where his obsessive possessiveness and her arrogant defiance both come out of OVERDRAWN LOVE #MURDERlove @drksi13 ⁦ @AvanchaSahithi ⁩"

Ram Gopal Varma added, "MURDER film meanders between 3 moral dilemmas 1.on limit of a father's control over his child 2.should a daughter be ignored even if she's presumably ignorant about what's good for her? 3.Can it be justified to take someone's life in order to better someone else's life?"