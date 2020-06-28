Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced his next movie titled Power Star, which is based on the life of Pawan Kalyan. The director also released the video of PSPK's lookalike.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to announce his film with a hilarious tweet on Sunday morning, June 28. The director tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S, N B, T S, a Russian woman, four children, 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV'sPOWERSTAR."

'Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR'

Later, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a video featuring Pawan Kalyan's lookalike walking out of his office and captioned it with, "Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR ...This shot was taken when he visited my office ..Any resemblance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintentional.."

It is not a secret that Ram Gopal Varma is huge admire of power star Pawan Kalyan, who he compared to many stalwart leaders of India. He had also said that he is better leader than his brother megastar Chiranjeevi and he would make it big in politics. He had even wished he should become chief minister of the Telugu states.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma had ranted against Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan on some occasion and was trolled by their fans. He faced the wrath of the power star's fans after he motivated Sri Reddy to abuse his mother for publicity. But he was undeterred and slammed the fans, calling them dumb.

Ram Gopal Varma is courting a new controversy by announcing a movie on Pawan Kalyan. It is not known whether he has taken permission from the actor or not. However, the power star is one of the most popular actors of Telugu film industry, but his three marriages are dark spot in his life. Now, many people are curious about what the director would showcase in his movie Power Star.