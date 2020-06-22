Amrutha, whose husband was murdered by her father, was heartbroken over the news of Ram Gopal Varma doing his upcoming movie Murder based on her tragic story. She felt like committing suicide.

Amrutha had married a Dalit guy named Pranay in 2018. Her father Maruthi Rao, which was furious with her inter-caste marriage, got her husband murdered by the supari killers in September 2018. The news about this incident had created a lot of ripples in the media and kick-started a fresh debate.

On the Father's Day, Ram Gopal Varma announced that his next movie Murder is based on the tragic story involving Amrutha, her husband Pranay and her father Maruthi Rao. He also shared their photos and stated that the first look would hit the internet at 5.00 pm on June 21. Later, he released the poster and shared the details of its plotline and the actors playing the lead roles in it in a series of tweets.

From losing her husband to fighting against her father for justice, it has been a very tough journey for Amrutha, who has been fighting justice, running around courts and police stations, facing media for two years. She was shocked to hear the news about RGV's movie Murder, which she calls another challenge for her. She has released a statement to media, detailing her plight for two years.

Amrutha's complete statement on RGV's announcing his new film on her life:

I was taking a nap today afternoon, my attamma and mamayya (pranay's parents) were going through stress after receiving a message which had my photograph, along with my late husband pranay and late father maruti rao posted by so called controversial film Director Ram Gopal Varma on his personal twitter account.

Both my attaya and mamayya were worried about how we gonna deal this new problem in our life. They woke me up and told to control myself before showing me the post.

As I saw the post, the first thing came into my mind is to commit suicide. My whole world turned upside down again. My heart was unable to take the pain. All these days and months from the day of the murder of my husband Pranay, I struggled to live my life with self-respect against the heartless society that was tearing apart my character, my life and my decision to marry a person whom I loved.

No one knows my story except the people who are very close to me. My father was living a false life powered by his pride about his caste and the wealth he acquired. And this was the very reason he killed my husband by contract killers, who ruthlessly killed him before my eyes in broad day light while I was pregnant.

I was fighting for justice, running around courts and police stations, facing media on my face with my pregnancy and post-delivery. I died several times trying to digest the false propaganda, assassinating Panay's character and mine in various ways through the print and electronic media.

I carry a heavy heart every day, every night and sometimes I burst into tears when my new born kid stares at his father's wall size photograph. I know why he stares at him, my little kid never watched his father in real life, my little kid might be in a thought that why this person never comes to me? And it will be a big challenge for me to make him understand the social structure we are living in and what killed his father.

And now I see a new challenge to fight against Ram Gopal Varma, for using our photographs on a public platform. I will not be surprised if he uses the photograph of my kid

It took me a lot of time to understand that the common people who are living by caste feelings and prejudice about my life are merely uncivilized and uneducated. I never thought a film maker who gives lectures on thought process of the society on various issues of life would not give a thought about asking permission for using our photographs on twitter and also claiming to tell our story.

There are numerous messages flooding in my inbox and Instagram tagging me with his post. I have suffered a lot by online abuse since the murder happened. People ask me to marry them, people ask me about my sexual life, people ask me if I am having an affair, people ask me to die.

And now because of Ram Gopal Varma I am going to face many more abuses and new propaganda if I am having any affair with film producers. Wish he knows the pain of young widowed woman like me on the society.

I am trying to live a normal life with a lot of responsibility to take care of my fatherless kid. Parenting is the most important aspect of life that shapes a person, his thought process and decisions. The very reason for me to come out of my house and live with a person I loved itself shows the kind of environment I lived in my growing years and which indeed shaped my decisions.

I was shivering every minute after seeing the post of Ram Gopal Varma that he will be releasing the poster of a film based on my life story today at 5 pm. I am trying to live a peaceful life to protect my kid's life and this post of Ram Gopal Varma once again pulled me into the eyes of the whole society.

I am sure you must have gained a lot of publicity without having any concern for a single mother who is going through a stressful emotional life every single day from day of murder of her husband.

I have seen the poster you released, it is nowhere related to my life. It's a fake story that you want to sell by using our names. We are popular names because of the injustice done to my dreams of living a beautiful life and I never thought a national level public figure like you would use it for your two minute fame. The day I reveal my story to my kid, your photograph will be a part of it.

I pity you Mr Ram Gopal Varma for not having a mother who could teach you the values to respect a Woman. I am not going to give you any publicity fighting a case against you. You are just a part of this selfish, heartless, manipulative and cruel society in the name of a fake film maker, I have seen more life than you in terms of pain. Rest in peace.