Mia Malkova's Climax has become a super hit with the audience with its inching closer to Rs 3 crore from its online streaming in 24 hours of its release. Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV called it a game-changer for the film industry.

Ram Gopal Varma, who suffered back-to-back failures in recent years, was successful in creating a right kind of buzz for Climax through its promos, which raised a lot of hype and curiosity about it. As promised, the director released the film on his official channel RGV World theatre on Shreyas App on June 6 and Rs 100 is the charge per viewing.

Soon after hitting the internet, Climax opened to superb response, which was more than double of what Ram Gopal Varma was expected. The elated director tweeted the graph of the response, "CLIMAX has already CLIMAXED We expected 50k people to live stream it at 9PM and now the curve has gone berserk ⁦@MiaMalkova ⁩."

The server of Shreyas crashed following the sudden spike in its due to the demand for Climax, but the technical team was successful in setting the things right within no time. RGV tweeted another graph and wrote, "Here's an earlier graph to illustrate my previous tweet on CLIMAX..the down is when the server crashed due to overload and the up is when we increased its capacity ..MISSION ACCOMPLISHED."

Many people in the Telugu film industry were surprised by the huge response for Climax. Filmmaker BVS Ravi tweeted, "Congratulations @RGVzoomin sir. We Are getting an error and @shreyasmedia says its cos of the heavy rush at the box office of your world. Huge blockbuster within the first hour 3L plus views."

Responding to BVS Ravi, Ram Gopal Varma said that Climax marks the beginning of a new age cinema. He "Thanks Ravi but more than anything else it's a game-changer for all us content makers to wipe out the inbetweenists between the creators and the consumers ..In that context, this is not the CLIMAX but it's the BEGINNING of a NEW AGE of CINEMA."

Ram Gopal Varma had expected Climax to earn around Rs 50 lakh on its opening, but it surprised him by earning Rs 1.68 crore in just 12 hours of its release. The director tweeted, "In less than a day 1,68,596 people saw #Climax by paying Rs 100 per view making it a GAME CHANGER ..Many find a novelty in the strange film which is a good Corona break."

Climax has collected Rs 2.75 crore from its streaming on RGV World theatre on Shreyas and Ram Gopal Varma calls it game-changer for the industry. He tweeted, Said Fuck off to CORONA which closed down theatres and built my very own RGVWORLDTHEATRE in everyone's home and less than in a day 1,68,596 people saw #Climax by paying Rs 100 per view! ..Welcome @MiaMalkova and Bye Bye Corona RGVclimax The Game Changer."