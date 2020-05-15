Ram Gopal Varma is back and this time, not with controversy but with the sizzling new teaser of his upcoming movie, Climax. RGV is all set to raise the temperature this summer with his new movie starring the American adult star Mia Malkova.

Ram Gopal Varma and Mia Malkova have been in the headlines ever since RGV announced that he is making a movie with a porn star. After Sunny Leone, Mia would be the second one from the adult industry to make her entry in the Bollywood.

As per the statements of Sarkaar director Ram Gopal Varma, Climax is a thriller action. Through the teaser, fans will get to see the sizzling avatar of Mia, flaunting her flexibility and hotness in the sand.

'Mia Malkova made it hotter'

Ram Gopal Varma released the teaser on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Here is the TEASER of CLIMAX starring @MiaMalkova ..It is a scary action-packed thriller set in a desert ..A RSR production A @shreyaset presentation".

He also said, "IT WAS HOT IN THE DESERT and @MiaMalkova made it HOTTER but we COOLED with her action in the thriller film CLIMAX"

Watch the teaser here:

RGV has been sharing many behind the scene pictures with Mia Malkova. In the pictures, Mia can be seen attentively listening to the director. Satya director shared the picture and wrote, "The ⁦@MiaMalkova soaking in my directorial instructions for a tense sequence in the action thriller CLIMAX.. Teaser releasing in 2 hours at 5 PM @shreyaset"

In 2018 also, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma signed the American pornographic actress Mia Malkova for his documentary film 'God, Sex and Truth'.

Yesterday, RGV took his Twitter to announce that, "With the curses of the CORONA and the blessings of the LOCKDOWN, Me and @MiaMalkova are releasing the teaser of our film CLIMAX tmrw 14th May at 5 PM. It is a RSR production in association with @Shreyaset. Details will be out Soon #CLIMAX"