Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been together for five years now and rumours state that they are going to tie the knot this year. The couple had met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Ras Leela Ram Leela and have been together since then. Apparently, the couple got engaged during their vacation in the Maldives after Ranveer popped the question on Deepika's birthday this year.

According to a report by Filmfare, the couple has fixed the date of their wedding. "The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10th suited their calendars as well as their parents'. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalized just a few weeks ago," a source revealed.

The couple is reportedly opting for a destination wedding and will host a reception in Bangaluru, where Deepika's family stays.

"The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka's. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn't work out. Preparations are in full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high," the source added.

Deepika was recently spotted prepping for her wedding with her mother in Bengaluru. The two were spotted at a jewellery store.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set for his upcoming films. The actor will soon appear in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt, and Rohit Shetty's Simmba with Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Deepika was recently spotted slaying the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018.