After Saroj Khan made a controversial statement on casting couch and acknowledged its existence in Bollywood, several Bollywood stars came out and spoken about the issue that they had to face at some point or the other in their acting career. Recently, when Alia Bhatt was asked about the dirty practice carried out in the entertainment industry, the Raazi actress said that young aspiring actors and actresses should immediately inform their parents and file a complaint with the police if they ever come across people trading sexual favours while offering work.

"They should always believe in themselves. However, if at all they are confronted with this bad moment (casting couch) they need to immediately inform their parents. And thereafter go to the police," Alia was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Alia also accepted the existence of casting couch in the industry and how people in power take advantage of struggling actors who wish to make a career in Bollywood.

"Everyone has to face their own battle of struggle in order to be able to get work in this industry. And during their struggle, some people could use the strugglers for their benefit. And these exist not only in India but all over the world," Alia commented while talking about the struggle of young aspirants.

Alia feels that since casting couch in Bollywood has become one of the hot topics of discussion in the recent times, it doesn't make it a dirty place to work in.

"All of a sudden the casting couch discussion has become a burning topic. However, I am of the opinion whenever such topics are discussed the environment turns very negative. People start believing that the industry is bad. I know and do understand that at times, many boys and girls have to go through bad situations in order to be able to fetch some work," Alia opined.

On the work front, Alia is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Raazi which has now earned Rs 68.88 crore in just 8 days of its release at the box office. She is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming superhero film Brahmastra wherein she will be sharing space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. She is also busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank which also stars Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.