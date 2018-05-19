Meghna Gulzar's directorial spy thriller Raazi is continuing its phenomenal run at the domestic box office alongside the much-hyped Hollywood flick Deadpool 2. Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer remained super strong on its second Friday run at the box office, earning around Rs 4.75 crore.

Raazi opened with a positive response on May 11 and received love from the audience as well, which translated into good box office figures. The film showed amazing growth at the ticket window over the first week and started the second week on a strong note.

After adding the second Friday's collection, the film earned Rs 61.34 crore net income. The film is aiming to cross the Rs 75-crore mark by its second weekend. And if it continues to maintain the stronghold, the movie might even touch the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office.

"#Raazi has a SUPER-STRONG second Fri... The trends are crystal clear: Expect SOLID GROWTH on Sat and Sun... Should cross ₹ 75 cr mark by Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 61.34 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Raazi is one of the most successful movies of the year so far, especially given the small budget and good returns at the box office. The cost of production, advertising and printing revenue stand at around Rs 37 crore. The film earned approximately 90 percent of investment with the help of the satellite rights.

Talking about the performance of the film, director Meghna said, "It's special because I have been told it's genre-defining... That it's unlike any stereotype spy film, it's unlike any Pakistan-bashing stereotype and I am glad about it because if anything, the acceptance of 'Raazi' shows that it's the (sic) audience is ready to see anything that's different and breaking the stereotype."

Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka's book Calling Sehmat. Apart from Alia and Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.