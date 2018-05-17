Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has continued its dominance at the box office and crossed Rs 50 crore at the domestic market on its sixth day.

After having a decent start with a collection of Rs 7.53 crore on Friday, Raazi witnessed a big jump in its business over the weekend, earning Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.11 crore on Sunday.

With strong word of mouth, the spy thriller maintained the momentum over the weekdays as well. Raazi collected Rs 6.30 crore on Monday and Rs 6.10 crore on Tuesday. The movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Wednesday with a business of Rs 5.90 crore.

"#Raazi is UNSTOPPABLE... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... Have a look at the trending on weekdays - the biz is not going to slow down soon... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr, Tue 6.10 cr, Wed 5.90 cr. Total: ₹ 51.24 cr. India biz [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

This is a great achievement for the Raazi team as the movie has already become a big hit, both critically as well as commercially. Although it's difficult for Raazi to reach Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, there are reasons why Rs 50 crore can be considered as Rs 100 crore in case of this Alia starrer.

For a movie like Raazi collecting Rs 50 crore is almost equivalent to it reaching the century mark. Here are the reasons: