Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has passed the Monday litmus test with flying colours. The movie maintained a stronghold at the box office on its day 4, taking its collection to Rs 39.24 crore.

Raazi had a decent start at the Indian box office with an earning of Rs 7.53 crore on Friday. The film's business picked up massively over the weekend and witnessed a growth of over 50 percent on its second day. It collected Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday.

The numbers rose further and Raazi made a collection of Rs 14.11 crore on Sunday. After such a splendid performance at the box office over the weekend, Raazi managed to keep the momentum up even on Monday.

The spy thriller collected Rs 6.30 crore at the domestic market on its day 4.

#Raazi shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Mon... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a mere 16.33% - SUPERB... The film has found pan-India acceptance, which is a rarity these days... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr, Mon 6.30 cr. Total: ₹ 39.24 cr. India biz [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Although no other big Bollywood movie was released alongside Raazi, family drama 102 Not Out has also been doing well at the box office. The film managed to rake in Rs 1.25 crore on Monday, taking its collection to Rs 38.25 crore. 102 Not Out is running on its second week.

Raazi was released on limited screens and is not a conventional commercial film, but still has been winning the box office numbers. The film didn't just impress the critics but is being immensely liked by the public.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is based on the real-life character of an Indian girl, who gets married to a Pakistani Army officer with the intention to serve as a spy for the Indian intelligence bureau.