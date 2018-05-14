Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt in lead, has been having a superb run at the box office. After witnessing a massive jump in its business on Saturday, the spy thriller performed even better on Sunday.

Raazi has had a decent start at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs 7.53 crore on its opening day. Strong word-of-mouth resulted in a growth of over 50 percent in its business on Saturday, earning Rs 11.30 crore.

Raazi continued its dream run at the Indian box office on Sunday as well, earning even better on its day 3. Raazi collected Rs 14.11 crore net at the domestic market on the last day of the weekend, taking its 3 days collection to over Rs 30 crore.

"#Raazi has a FANTASTIC opening weekend... Alia's star power + power-packed performances + strong content + solid word of mouth helped multiply numbers... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 14.11 cr. Total: ₹ 32.94 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Thus, Raazi ended its first weekend with flying colors at the box office, and is likely to continue to dominate the commercial circuits for days to come. Raazi has now become the fifth highest first weekend grossing Bollywood movie of 2018.

Padmaavat tops the list with a collection of Rs 114 crore (extended weekend plus paid previews including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions), followed by Baaghi 2 earning Rs 73.10 crore, Raid earning Rs 41.01 crore and PadMan earning Rs 40.05 crore.

Raazi missed to beat in the first weekend box office collection record of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Udta Punjab by a small margin. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania had earned Rs 33.74 crore and Udta Punjab had made a business of Rs 33.80 crore by the end of the opening weekend.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial has become Alia's sixth highest grossing first weekend movie after Badrinath Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Shaandaar, Udta Punjab and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia's highest opening weekend grossing film with a collection of Rs 43.05 crore. However, Raazi has become the biggest opener of Alia as the solo lead.