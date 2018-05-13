Alia Bhatt's latest release Raazi has opened with impressive box office collection. After earning Rs 7.53 crore at the Indian box office on its first day, the spy thriller witnessed over 50 percent growth in its collection on day 2.

Despite being released in a comparatively lesser number of screens, Raazi has had a good start at the domestic market. With strong word of mouth and positive reviews from critics, the movie made a huge jump in its collection on Saturday.

Witnessing a jump of 50.07 percent growth, Raazi collected Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday, taking its 2 days collection at the Indian box office to over Rs 18 crore.

"#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect ₹ 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ₹ 18.83 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

This is a humongous start considering the limited budget and screen count of the film. Raazi is likely to earn similar big numbers on Sunday as well, and it's being expected that its collection will cross Rs 30 crore by the end of the first weekend.

Although no other big ticket release happened alongside the Alia starrer, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out pulled a major set of the audience on Saturday. The family drama is in its second week, but still earned Rs 3.05 crore on Saturday. Its total earning to date has reached Rs 32.60 crore.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is based on real-life events, showcasing the courage of an Indian girl, who got married to a Pakistani Army officer, in order to serve as a spy there for the Indian intelligence during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

On the other side, 102 Not Out is a comedy-drama that presents Amitabh playing the 102-year-old father of Rishi Kapoor's character, who is 75 years old. With some light humor, the film focusses on the sacrifices that parents make for their children.