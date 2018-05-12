Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi got released in theatres on May 11 and witnessed decent occupancy on its first day. The movie made good box office collection on the first day considering the limited number of screens.

Raazi opened up to positive reviews from the critics. The spy thriller reportedly enjoyed 25 percent occupancy on its opening day, which is not bad as it's a non-masala film. Moreover, it has only Alia Bhatt as a big star among the cast.

Although exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest that Raazi collected Rs 5.50 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day. With a limited screen count of around 1,500, the movie based on real-life events, managed to pull audience due to the impressive trailer and congratulatory reviews.

With strong word of mouth, Raazi is expected to witness much better business at the domestic market over the weekend. Being the only hyped Bollywood movie to have released on this Friday, Raazi remained more or less devoid of any competition.

However, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out apparently claimed a good share of the audience. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is likely to make good moolah over the coming days as no other big release happening in next week.

This is the second movie of Alia, wherein she plays the sole lead. Earlier, Highway had presented her with the responsibility of pulling off a film on her own shoulder alone. Highway had made over Rs 3 crore collection at the box office on its day 1.