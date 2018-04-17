The shooting of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat has come to an end. On Sunday, Alia posted an image on her Instagram, announcing the end of the shoot.

She captioned the image with, "Gully Boy film wrap."

She also posted, "And it's a film wrap for 'Gully Boy'! Going to miss this set too much. The best crew and all the best people! Love you all… Miss you already Zozo (Akhtar) and Tutu (Ranveer Singh)! Big Hug! See you guys very soon."

The film is being produced by Exel Entertainment and directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy who rose to stardom from the streets of Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had to train a lot for this film. They kept their fans updated by regularly posting pictures from the sets. The film is set to release February 14, 2019.

Alia and Zoya are working together for the first time, while Ranveer Singh had worked on Zoya's family Drama Dil Dhadakne Do. Talking about working with Zoya, Ranveer Singh had earlier told IANS, "Zoya is more than a director (to me). She is someone with whom I share a very close bond with. We have a very open channel of communication and that makes us a great director-actor combination. She is one of the finest directors we have."

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. The actor, apart from her shoot for Gully Boy, she has been busy promoting Raazi.

Recently, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, who plays Alia's on-screen mother in Raazi shared a fresh poster of Raazi which features Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajit Kapur and Shishir Sharma along with Alia. She captioned it, "The fabric of RAAZI is made up of the performances of these wonderful actors and woven into a stunning tapestry."

Alia Bhatt gave a sweet reply to this saying:

You’re the best actor mommy ????? https://t.co/0WhYCm47c2 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 16, 2018

Raazi is set to release, May 11, 2018.The fans are really excited to see her on screen playing the role of Sehmat. Raazi is a film based on a novel by Harinder Sikka called Calling Sehmat. It is a true story of a Kashmiri spy woman who married a Pakistani man during the Indo- Pakistan war of 1971.