The trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has got everyone excited. Her acting in the video has impressed viewers very much that they have started saying that she would bag the maximum number of "best actress" awards this year.

Alia had proved her acting skills many a time in the past. But her character in Raazi seems completely different from previous roles. She will be seen playing the role of an Indian spy who gets married to a Pakistani security personnel in order to keep a track on the enemy's activities.

The trailer suggested that she will have a couple of action sequences as well in the movie. Extremely impressed by the trailer of Raazi, some social media users started saying that Alia will emerge as a tough competitor to Deepika Padukone in the race for the best actress awards in 2018.

A lot of the fans are even saying that Alia will bag "best actress" award for Raazi in most of the award ceremonies this year. While Deepika received praise for her performance in Padmaavat, Rani Mukerji recently won accolades for the film Hichki.

Discussions among fans on Twitter has already begun if Alia will overtake Rani and Deepika to become the best actress of 2018.

"Looks like another pathbreaking performance after highway ,udta Punjab.. Easily the best actress of this generation @aliaa08 #RaaziTrailer [sic]," one Twitter user said.

Dear Deepika you Have A competition now for the Best Actress Award #aliabhatt #Raazi pic.twitter.com/aOePkJhaJH — RK? (@ranbir8RK) April 10, 2018

Get Ready for BEST ACTRESS AWARD @aliaa08

AWESOME TRAILER

?????? — Pankaj Rajan Meshram (@MeshramRajan) April 10, 2018

Sare award le jyegi best actress vale — Rahul (@khiladi_rhl) April 10, 2018

Take a bow miss bhatt kjo for having the audacity time and again to push the boundaries 2018 all awards for best actress — Naresh Rohira (@nrohira1972) April 10, 2018

Omg really! I m not @aliaa08 fan but this film is much awaited film 4 me. I hope @aliaa08 win best actress Filmfare award. — Dharmesh MadhuSharma (@demssharma) April 8, 2018

3 contenders are confirmed as of now for Best Actress 2018

1) #RaniMukerji for #Hichki

2) @deepikapadukone for #Padmaavat

3) @aliaa08 for #Raazi

This is how the nominations should look like ..! nail biting ? dramatic experience . Wait & Watch ?

SOLID 2018 ? — Mir Fawaz ( Fawu) (@fawu25) April 10, 2018

In the nine films she acted, only one – Shaandaar – became a box office flop. Hence, she has had a great success rate, and her varied choice of roles also won her praise.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi is a thriller based on the real story of an Indian woman who puts her life at stake for the love of her country. She agrees to marry a Pakistani soldier and enter the enemy nation as a spy. The film is slated to be released May 11.