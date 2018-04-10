The much-awaited trailer of Meghna Gulzaar directed Raazi starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is finally out. Karan Johar's Dharma Production unveiled the trailer of the film on their Twitter handle Tuesday, April 10.

The trailer starts with the India-Pakistan tense situation during 1971. Sehmat (played by Alia), who is an Indian Kashmiri girl, is seen getting married to a Pakistani Army officer (played by Vicky Kaushal). But in reality, she is a spy who is married off to a Pakistani so that she can fulfill her duty as an Indian intelligence spy and keep an eye on her husband and Pakistani Intelligence.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Sehmat's fearless nature and her undying love for her country. Whether she is able to save her country by passing on necessary information about Pakistan, forms the crux of the film.

Going by the trailer, Raazi seems to be a gripping and an emotional story of an Indian girl in Pakistan.

Alia has once again left viewers speechless with her performance. She is undoubtedly the acting powerhouse of the Bollywood industry and can fit in any character – be it a glamorous or an intense role.

This is the first time Alia and Vicky will share the big screen. The chemistry between the unusual yet fresh pair will surely be interesting to watch.

While a nation boosts of martyrs, there are some others whose contribution are never on records. Gulzar's movie narrates the story of one such unsung hero, who left an everlasting mark in the minds of her countrymen.

Raazi is based on the book Calling Sehmat written by Harinder Sikka and is directed by Meghna Gulzar, whose last film Talvar starring Irrfan Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Neeraj Kabi was a super hit.

The trailer has received overwhelming response from viewers. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

@AhudSiddiqui: Promising Trailer...Mark of meghna gulzar, Alia luk perfect in a kashmiri role...Gud luck team #RAAZI

@MeetKanjibhai: I love it for treiler and wonderful prfomas

@Naeemkureshi01: It is really great,alia u always do different roles,nd that makes you great actress already,I love u so much,wish I can go out on a date with you one day.

@shah_harsh_: Just wowww... Haven't expected this. Truly marvelous