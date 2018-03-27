After Ranveer Singh's astounding performance in Padmaavat, the actor is all set to wow his fans with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt.

The recent update on Gully Boy is that Singh has been shooting at Churchgate railway station in Mumbai. According to a leading website, the shoot was held on a Sunday to avoid the crowd. Around 50-60 junior artists were present as co-passengers on the train. There was tight security around the train. The shoot, which started around noon, went on till 5:45 pm, reports suggest.

Ranveer's hard work and dedication need no introduction. The actor, who needed to look bulked up for the role of a warrior king Allaudin Khilji in Padmaavat, has quickly transformed to a much leaner look for his boy-next-door role for Gully Boy, taking everyone by surprise. He managed to get his look in a span of just four weeks which meant hitting the gym twice in a day and following rigorous workout sessions. He also shared stories of him learning to rap like rappers Divine and Naezy, on his Instagram handle. The actor has also been spending a lot of time with the artists to understand his role better.

The movie is a musical drama based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy from the streets of Mumbai. The movie is slated to release on Valentine's day, next year.

Talking about Gully Boy the actor told a leading website: "Gully Boy is perhaps the most dearest film. It is one of the most closest to me after Band Baaja Baaraat because Band Baaja Baaraat was my first film. This is a story that means a lot to me," says Ranveer.

He further spoke about his connection with the film's director Zoya Akhtar. He said, "Zoya and I really get each other. I'm connected with her on a personal level. We speak to each other openly, and are absolutely honest with each other. For me, that's a unique dynamic. She holds a very special place in my heart."

"If you ask me, 'Did you imagine all of this when you thought of becoming an actor?' I would say, 'I had imagined certain things, but it has gone beyond my wildest imagination'. I never thought that these things would happen to me. Now I am blessed with these opportunities, the best thing I can do is to give them my all," said Ranveer.