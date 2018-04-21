Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is on the road to becoming a Bollywood star. Earlier, Sara was going to make her debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath but due to problems between the film producers, the film has been taken over by Ronnie Screwvala and has been delayed. Now, Sara will make her debut in Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's Joint production cop-drama Simmba, which also stars Ranveer Singh.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Temper. The Tamil version did not have a strong role for the lead female actress, but Sara's mother Amrita made sure this does not happen to Sara in Simmba.

According to the reports by Mid-Day, Amrita has asked Karan and Rohit to make sure that Sara has a meaty role to play in the film.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, "The movie has a message about women's safety, with an emphasis on Sara's character. While the leading lady in the Telugu original served only as the love interest, her character will be more involved in the story."

"The writers are reworking the parts of both, the leading man and his love interest. Since this is Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Amrita was clear that she shouldn't be overshadowed by Ranveer." added the source.

Amrita's concern is quite understood as this film will be Sara's launch pad and as her mother, she wants the best for her daughter.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Sangram Bhalerao, who transforms from being an unethical cop to a one with morals. Reportedly, the film is set to release in December 2018.